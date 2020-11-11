Carrot Cake Recipe: How to Cook & Make Carrot Cake Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

If you learn that an intruder will come over at the end of a busy day, you may need to make dessert or pastry in a hurry. Many desserts are difficult to make and they take a lot of time to prepare. However, you can prepare some pastries in a very short time. One of them is carrot cake. In this post, we share the easy carrot cake recipe.

Ingredients

3 eggs

1 glass of sugar

Half a glass of oil

1 glass of water Milk

2.5 cups flour

1 packet of vanilla

1 packet of baking powder

3 carrots (small size)

1 cup of ground walnuts

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

Instructions:

First, wash the carrots.Peel and grate the them. Squeeze the grated carrots well.

Whisk the eggs and sugar with a mixer until it becomes frothy.

Add milk and oil to the mixture and keep mixing.

Add flour, baking powder, and vanilla. You can adjust the amount of flour according to its consistency.

Mix the ingredients with mixer again and add carrots, walnuts, and cinnamon.

After oiling the cake mold to be used, pour the mixture into the bowl.

Bake in the oven preheated to 170 degrees for about 40 minutes. Do not open the oven for the first half hour so that the cake will rise better.

Let the cake to cool down after taking out of the oven. After cooling, remove the cake from the mold.

Tips for carrot cake

Do not open the door of your oven for the first 20 minutes after putting your cake in the oven. After your cake is cooked, you should open the lid and let it warm instead of taking it out of the oven directly.

Make sure that the ingredients are at room temperature.

Whisk the sugar and eggs until they become white foam.

Sift dry ingredients in order to make more delicious cake.