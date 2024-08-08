Carpet gifted to Peace Palace being restored in Aksaray

The restoration of a Hereke carpet, which was gifted in 1911 by the Ottoman Empire to the Peace Palace, serving as the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, is ongoing in the Central Anatolian province of Aksaray’s Sultanhanı district.

Within the scope of a protocol signed between the Carnegie Foundation, the administration of the Peace Palace, and the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Hereke carpet, measuring 161.5 square meters and weighing 700 kilograms, was brought to the Aksaray Museum in May last year.

Following the examinations and studies, the carpet was taken to the Sultanhanı district for restoration a while ago. It is set to be sent to the Peace Palace after the work is completed. Eight people are working on the carpet’s restoration.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Sultanhani Mayor and carpet restoration expert Fahri Solak said the Sultanhani district is "the carpet restoration center of the world."

Stating that carpets from all over the world are brought to the district for their restoration, Solak said: "Carpet experts in the Sultanhanı district have undertaken very large projects. Carpets from Buckingham Palace, Dolmabahçe Palace and Çankaya Mansion were restored in our district."

"The Culture and Tourism Ministry sent me to the Netherlands in 2015 to examine this Hereke carpet. The carpet came to the district last year within a protocol. The carpet is currently the largest Turkish carpet abroad. When the Peace Palace was being built, every country sent gifts. We sent this world famous Hereke carpet. Now the carpet came back to its birthplace. After the restoration work, it will be sent back to the Peace Palace," he added.

Explaining that the restoration is being carried out using traditional techniques and that great care is being taken to preserve the original texture and aesthetics of the carpet at every stage, Solak said: “All colors of the carpet have been examined. The yarns and dyes were provided to match the original. The knotting process is complete, and our experts are now continuing with the restoration. There was some pile loss on the carpet due to foot traffic. The craftsmen repaired these areas in a way that stayed true to the original design."

"After the grading process, the restoration of the carpet will be completed. It will be completed in approximately five or six months and will take its place in the International Court of Justice. When I first saw the carpet, its patterns impressed me very much. I had never seen a Hereke carpet with these patterns. The carpet is very important both in terms of its size and its patterns that do not exist anywhere else in the world," Solak added.

Stating that the project is important for both Türkiye and the Netherlands, Solak said, "The restoration work of the carpet, its arrival and departure will be turned into a documentary by Dutch television and the Turkish State Television TRT. When the documentary is released, it is believed to contribute to tourism in Türkiye."