Cargo ship collision off Sweden leaves 1 dead, 1 missing

  • December 14 2021 09:30:00

Cargo ship collision off Sweden leaves 1 dead, 1 missing

COPENHAGEN-The Associated Press
Cargo ship collision off Sweden leaves 1 dead, 1 missing

Two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off southern Sweden, leaving one person dead and another missing on Dec. 13.

One of the vessels capsized and was being towed toward a Swedish port, authorities said. Two people have been detained as suspects.

The maritime administration said it received a pre-dawn alarm Monday that two cargo ships had collided south of Ystad in Sweden, close to the Danish island of Bornholm. The authority identified the ships as the Danish-flagged Karin Hoej and a British ship, the Scot Carrier. The Danish ship capsized fully and was floating upside down.

At least 11 boats and ships, an airplane and a helicopter searched for the missing crew members, but the Swedish Maritime Administration said it ended its operation on Dec. 13 without locating the pair. A body was later found inside the capsized Danish ship, it said.

The capsized vessel was towed closer to land so divers from the Swedish Armed Forces and the Coast Guard, among others, can search it. Police also plan to take over the case and to examine the ship.

Despite fog in the area at the time, the cause of the collision was still unclear, the Swedish Maritime Administration said.

“We have no idea when the work can be completed,” the maritime agency said.

Swedish Coast Guard prosecutor Jonatan Tholin said prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation on potential charges of gross negligence in maritime traffic and “gross sea drunkenness.”

Prosecutors said a British citizen born in 1991 and a Croatian born in 1965 were detained suspects in the case, which also includes causing another person’s death after the collision. Their names were not released.

Coast Guard press spokesman Valdemar Lindekrantz told Sweden’s TV4 that ”we suspect that parts of the British crew have not been sober.”

According to the website MarineTraffic, the Scot Carrier was en route from Salacgriva in Latvia to Montrose in Scotland while the Karin Hoej had left Sodertalje in Sweden for Nykoebing Falster in Denmark.

TV4 reported that oil had started to flow into the water. However, the Swedish Coast Guard said there were no ongoing spills and it was carrying out work “to prevent oil or other harmful substances from being released into the sea.”

cargo vessel,

TURKEY Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’

Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Economy to recover fast with low rates: Finance minister

    Economy to recover fast with low rates: Finance minister

  2. Pandemic changed eating habits of Turks, study shows

    Pandemic changed eating habits of Turks, study shows

  3. Baklava on golden tray up for sale

    Baklava on golden tray up for sale

  4. Turkey, Armenia to appoint envoys in bid to normalize ties: FM

    Turkey, Armenia to appoint envoys in bid to normalize ties: FM

  5. Anatolian Leopard never becomes extinct

    Anatolian Leopard never becomes extinct
Recommended
California reintroduces mask mandate for indoor public spaces

California reintroduces mask mandate for indoor public spaces
No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians

No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians
UK announces booster drive to fight tidal wave of Omicron

UK announces booster drive to fight 'tidal wave' of Omicron
G7 issues strong warnings on Iran and Russia

G7 issues strong warnings on Iran and Russia
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory

Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory
Bezos’ Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight

Bezos’ Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight
WORLD California reintroduces mask mandate for indoor public spaces

California reintroduces mask mandate for indoor public spaces

Authorities in California said on Dec. 13 they were reinstating mask mandates in all indoor public spaces to try to curb the resurgence of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

ECONOMY UBS fined 1.8 bln euros over tax evasion in French appeal

UBS fined 1.8 bln euros over tax evasion in French appeal

A French court fined Swiss bank UBS 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) yesterday on appeal for its role in helping French residents commit tax fraud.
SPORTS Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş wants to end its poor run in the competition when it hosts Kayserispor on Dec. 12 despite heading to the game with an interim coach.