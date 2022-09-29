Cargo carried through Bosphorus increased by 40 pct

The amount of cargo carried through the Bosphorus, which was 334.5 million tons in 2005, increased by 40 percent and exceeded 465 million tons in 2021, despite the decrease in the number of passing ships, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has announced.

In a written statement made by the ministry regarding the number of ships passing through the strait, it was pointed out that the size and tonnage of the ships and the amount of cargo carried increased in order to reduce the transportation costs in the maritime sector.

Nearly 56,000 ships passed through the Bosphorus in 2005. The gross tonnage of the ships was 468.1 million and the net tonnage was 246.8 million, while the amount of cargo carried was 334.5 million metric tons.

In 2021, the number of ships was over 38,500, while the gross tonnage was 631.9 million and the net tonnage was 341.7 million. The total cargo carried also reached 465.3 million metric tons.

In the same period, the number of ships over 200 meters increased by 51 percent from 3,500 to 5,300, while there was also an increase in the type of dangerous cargo.

