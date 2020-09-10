Cappadocia hosts over 250,000 visitors in new normal

NEVŞEHİR

Turkey’s world-famous scenic Cappadocia region attracted 255,000 visitors amid the “new normal” phase after a period of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, which lasted more than a month.

The centers of attractions in the region, which are now open to visitors in the new normal phase, were visited by nearly 16,000 in June, 80,000 in July and 158,000 tourists in August, according to the data of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Cappadocia is famous for its unique “fairy chimney” volcano-shaped cone valleys, underground cities, boutique hotels and houses carved into rocks, churches, chapels and shelters used during the early years of the Christian faith.

It also allows tourists to enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the historical sites with hot air balloon trips.

The region that is in Central Anatolia’s province of Nevşehir is preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Hacı Bektaş Veli Museum is also one of the most popular areas located in the region that attracted 70,330 visitors in the past three months.

One of the most important thinkers of Anatolia, Hacı Bektaş Veli, has taught numerous students at his dervish lodge of Islamic faith located in Nevşehir.

Zelve Monastry with 68,000 visitors and Göreme Open Air Museum with 45,000 visitors, follow the Hacı Bektaş Veli.

The ruins at Zelve are spread over three valleys, which also house several pointed fairy chimneys with large stems.

Besides monasteries and churches, one can also visit several houses, a tunnel joining two of the valleys, a mill, a mosque and several dovecotes are found in the valley.