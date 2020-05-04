Cappadocia experiencing one of its quietest days

NEVŞEHİR

Turkey’s popular tourist attraction Cappadocia region, which hosted a record number of tourists last year, is now having one of its quietest days in history due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

One of the places on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Cappadocia region, which offers a fairy-tale experience with its geographical beauties, tourist density before the coronavirus measures has been replaced by vacant spaces.

Cappadocia is visited by millions of tourists every year for its fairy chimneys, valleys covered with interesting rock formations, rock-carved historical monasteries as well as natural, historical and cultural riches.

In 2019, the region hosted 3,834,134 tourists, which was a record number. This year, the closure of the museums and ancient sites following the epidemic caused this figure to hit the bottom.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Cappadocia Touristic Hoteliers Association (KAPTİD) President Yakup Dinle, who is also the Turkish Hoteliers Federation (TUROFED) vice president, said that the region, which welcomes tourists from all around the world, would become a livelier tourist center than ever after the world’s fight against the virus.

Dinler said that hundreds of thousands of tourists come to Cappadocia every year to participate in various activities, especially the hot air balloon tour, as well as to see the natural beauties of the region.

“It is known that geographical beauties in Cappadocia emerged millions of years ago by the lava and ashes erupted by the volcanic mountains over time by the erosion of rain and wind. Cappadocia, which has hosted many civilizations throughout the history of humanity, is a region that has no alternative in the world with its unique view. Due to the temporary closure of museums and ruins during the fight against the coronavirus, there is calmness these days. I believe that we will enter a period during which there will be heavy visitor traffic as soon as possible. As touristic enterprises in the region, we will start service by making necessary and sufficient preparations within the scope of the certification program to be launched after the coronavirus process, led by the Culture and Tourism Ministry,” said Dinler.