Cappadocia draws nearly 2 mln tourists in 10 months

  • November 07 2021 07:00:00

NEVŞEHİR
Turkey’s picturesque Cappadocia region drew nearly two million tourists in the first 10 months of 2021, according to official figures.

A total of 1.91 million domestic and international visitors came to explore the charming touristic hub in the central Nevşehir province, famed for its distinctive fairy chimneys, underground cities, cave hotels and hot air balloon rides.

It hosted over 874,000 visitors last year, despite restrictions imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus.

While the Zelve Ruins was the most visited place attracting over 534,000 tourists, the Göreme Open Air Museum was visited by some 458,000 people.

The region hosted the highest number of visitors – 428,883 – in August.

Sami Daşdeler, one of the tourism professionals in the region, told Anadolu Agency that tourist traffic increased from June, and occupancy rates have exceeded 80%.

“Cappadocia has a different view in every season. People prefer to visit in autumn since it has good weather conditions. Hot air balloon rides are among the indispensable activities for those who come to the region,” he said.

Visitors can also take horse riding tours, drive off-road vehicles or spend time hiking in the valleys, he added.

Kemal Cıngıl, the owner of a rest shop, said more tourists visited the region than expected. "Hotel occupancy continues to increase and it looks like it will be better next year," he added.

