Cappadocia added to Michelin Guide 2026 selection

ANKARA
Cappadocia has officially been included in the prestigious “Michelin Guide 2026” selection, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced via social media.

“Cappadocia, which carries the millennia-old culinary heritage of Central Anatolia into the present day, has joined the Michelin Guide selection after Istanbul, İzmir and Muğla,” Ersoy wrote.

He noted that this milestone further highlights Türkiye’s growing global presence in gastronomy tourism and extended his gratitude to the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency and the Cappadocia Area Presidency for their contributions to the process.

According to a statement from the ministry, Cappadocia — home to a layered history stretching from the Hittites and Roman Empire to the Seljuks and Ottomans — stands out not only for its natural wonders but also for its rich culinary offerings on the international stage.

Restaurants in the region have drawn the attention of Michelin inspectors with a wide array of traditional dishes, ranging from slow-cooked tandır meats and casseroles to fermented delicacies and local mezes.

Michelin Guide International Director Gwendal Poullennec said the inspectors were deeply impressed by the cultural and gastronomic diversity of Cappadocia.

“Cappadocia’s culinary identity is profoundly connected to its land. Chefs consistently use local ingredients and agricultural products as the foundation of their craft,” Poullennec noted. “We want to give travelers one more reason to visit: to discover the unique gastronomy of Cappadocia.”

The first Michelin Guide restaurant selection for Cappadocia will be announced during a ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Bosphorus in Istanbul on Dec. 4, alongside updated selections for Istanbul, İzmir and Muğla.

The full selection will be available on the Michelin Guide’s website and mobile applications.

 

