Highest number of confirmed cases in capital Ankara: Health minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey is going through the second peak of the first wave of the novel coronavirus and the capital Ankara has the highest number of confirmed cases in Turkey, the country's health minister said on Sept. 2.

Speaking at a news conference, Fahrettin Koca said a total of 29,865 health workers have so far contracted the virus and 52 of them lost their lives.

The health minister said the capital Ankara has the highest number of confirmed cases in Turkey. The total number of cases in the city is two times more than the number of cases in Istanbul, he added.

Koca said no one in the country has caught the virus twice, but it does not mean it will never happen.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed 858,661 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 25.83 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 17.12 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.



