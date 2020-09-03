Highest number of confirmed cases in capital Ankara: Health minister

  • September 03 2020 09:01:00

Highest number of confirmed cases in capital Ankara: Health minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Highest number of confirmed cases in capital Ankara: Health minister

Turkey is going through the second peak of the first wave of the novel coronavirus and the capital Ankara has the highest number of confirmed cases in Turkey, the country's health minister said on Sept. 2. 

Speaking at a news conference, Fahrettin Koca said a total of 29,865 health workers have so far contracted the virus and 52 of them lost their lives.

The health minister said the capital Ankara has the highest number of confirmed cases in Turkey. The total number of cases in the city is two times more than the number of cases in Istanbul, he added.

Koca said no one in the country has caught the virus twice, but it does not mean it will never happen.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed 858,661 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 25.83 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 17.12 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

    Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

  2. Turkey vows to take counter steps after US lifts arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

    Turkey vows to take counter steps after US lifts arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. ECHR president to pay a visit to Turkey 

    ECHR president to pay a visit to Turkey 

  5. Turkey cracked down ISIL plan to hit Hagia Sophia, says minister

    Turkey cracked down ISIL plan to hit Hagia Sophia, says minister
Recommended
Turkey marks 5 years since death of toddler Alan Kurdi

Turkey marks 5 years since death of toddler Alan Kurdi
German media news on Med product of imagination: Ministry

German media news on Med product of imagination: Ministry

Turkish presidential board discusses foreign policy

Turkish presidential board discusses foreign policy
Maritime deal with Libya red line for Ankara: VP Oktay

Maritime deal with Libya 'red line' for Ankara: VP Oktay
Turkey imposes new nationwide virus restrictions

Turkey imposes new nationwide virus restrictions
We forget coronavirus here, says family living on island

We forget coronavirus here, says family living on island
WORLD Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dies aged 77

Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dies aged 77

The former chief interrogator and top torturer for Cambodia’s genocidal Khmer Rouge regime died early on Sept. 2 in hospital in Phnom Penh. He was 77.
ECONOMY Auto sales more than doubled in August

Auto sales more than doubled in August

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Turkey were up 134.5% year-on-year in August, according to data released by an industry group on Sept. 2. 
SPORTS Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Turkey’s Intercity Istanbul Park will host the first Grand Prix since 2011 from Nov. 13 - Nov. 15, with 100,00 spectators, and the daily tickets costing 30 Turkish Liras ($4) will be on sale next week, said the official responsible for the organization.