Capacity utilization rate in manufacturing declines: Data

ANKARA

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector declined from 75.8 percent in December 2024 to 74.6 percent in January, data from the Central Bank has shown.

The seasonally adjusted CUR was also down 0.8 points month-on-month to 74.8 percent.

This marked the decline in capacity usage in manufacturing for the second month in a row.

In the durable consumer sector, companies worked at 71.1 percent capacity in January, down from 71.6 percent in the previous month, while the CUR in the non-durable consumer industry fell from 74 percent to 72.9 percent.

In the consumer goods sector, companies’ capacity usage was 72.6 percent, declining from 73.6 percent in December, the bank said.

Food and drinks companies used 74.1 percent of their capacity in January, down from 73.6 percent of CUR in the previous month.

In the capital goods manufacturing sector, the CUR was 73.5 percent in the first month of 2025 against 74.3 percent in December last year.

The bank also reported that the capacity usage rates in the textile, apparel and chemicals declined in January compared to the previous month.