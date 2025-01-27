Capacity utilization rate in manufacturing declines: Data

Capacity utilization rate in manufacturing declines: Data

ANKARA
Capacity utilization rate in manufacturing declines: Data

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector declined from 75.8 percent in December 2024 to 74.6 percent in January, data from the Central Bank has shown.

 

The seasonally adjusted CUR was also down 0.8 points month-on-month to 74.8 percent.

 

This marked the decline in capacity usage in manufacturing for the second month in a row.

 

In the durable consumer sector, companies worked at 71.1 percent capacity in January, down from 71.6 percent in the previous month, while the CUR in the non-durable consumer industry fell from 74 percent to 72.9 percent.

 

In the consumer goods sector, companies’ capacity usage was 72.6 percent, declining from 73.6 percent in December, the bank said.

 

Food and drinks companies used 74.1 percent of their capacity in January, down from 73.6 percent of CUR in the previous month.

 

In the capital goods manufacturing sector, the CUR was 73.5 percent in the first month of 2025 against 74.3 percent in December last year.

 

The bank also reported that the capacity usage rates in the textile, apparel and chemicals declined in January compared to the previous month.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids
LATEST NEWS

  1. Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

    Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

  2. Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

    Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

  3. Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

    Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

  4. Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

    Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

  5. Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

    Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall
Recommended
Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye
Inflation expectations continue to improve, shows a survey

Inflation expectations continue to improve, shows a survey
Turkish, Iranian ministers hold economic commission meeting

Turkish, Iranian ministers hold economic commission meeting
Global electric vehicle sales projected to surge in 2025

Global electric vehicle sales projected to surge in 2025
Fresh call for new shopping boycott in Croatia over prices

Fresh call for new shopping boycott in Croatia over prices
Saudi Arabia opens Mecca, Medina to foreign investors

Saudi Arabia opens Mecca, Medina to foreign investors
Baykar, Piaggio sign deal for transfer of business complexes

Baykar, Piaggio sign deal for transfer of business complexes
WORLD Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

The first Russian official delegation to visit Syria since the toppling of Moscow ally Bashar al-Assad has arrived in Damascus, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.
ECONOMY Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is set to launch its operations in Türkiye after the ADB board of governors in December voted to change the country’s status from a "non-regional member" to a "regional member."
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿