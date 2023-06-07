Canto singer Nurhan Damcıoğlu dies

ISTANBUL
Famous Turkish canto singer, theater and cinema actress Nurhan Damcıoğlu has died at the age of 82 in İzmir due to heart failure. She had been receiving treatment for a while.

Born in 1941 in Ankara as one of the nine children of Mustafa and Hafize Damcıoğlu, she was enrolled in the children’s department of the General Directorate of State Theaters at the age of 9 and started her theater education. She also took ballet lessons. She worked at the Radio Kids Club for nine years.

From the age of 16, she played in the State Theaters. Meanwhile, she graduated from the Ankara Cebeci Secondary School and came to Istanbul in 1965.

She worked with the Istanbul Theater, Ayfer Feray Theater, Gülriz Sururi-Engin Cezzar Theater, Muammer Karaca Theater and Mücap Ofluoğlu Ensemble. With the encouragement of Mücap Ofluoğlu, she sang in the canto genre for the first time in 1969. She then left the theater completely and devoted herself entirely to the canto.

Damcıoğlu, who took the stage at Maksim Casino, had the opportunity to work with veteran names of Turkish music such as Zeki Müren, Sevim Tuna and Behiye Aksoy.

She had a short marriage with Ercan Yenseni. Later, she married for a second time with the theater actor Attila Olgaç for 10 years. Damcıoğlu has won many awards in her artistic life.

