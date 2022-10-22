Cancer center appointment system now under family physicians: Minister

ANKARA

The cancer screening appointment system will be under the control of family physicians, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced in his statements for the breast cancer awareness month.

“Those who accept the cancer screening will be informed about the relevant screening centers, and an appointment will be created for them. The appointment information will also be sent to mobile phones via SMS,” Koca explained.

Breast, colorectal and cervical cancer screenings are carried out free of charge by Community Health Centers, Healthy Life Centers, Cancer Early Diagnosis Screening and Training Centers and Family Health Centers, Koca noted.

Pointing out that there are 347 Cancer Screening Centers, at least one in each province, he stated that 41 of these centers are mobile scanning centers, serving the people who reside in rural areas and are among disadvantaged groups.

In 2021, 4.4 million cancer screenings were performed, while the number of cancer screenings reached 4 million in the first six months of this year.