Cancer-causing mutations start years prior to diagnosis

  • February 07 2020 10:09:15

Cancer-causing mutations start years prior to diagnosis

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Cancer-causing mutations start years prior to diagnosis

The latest most comprehensive research shows cancer signs can be identified many years before diagnosis.

Mutations that cause cancer in genes were examined in 10 years of research that was published on Feb. 5 in the journal Nature with the participation of 1,300 scientists.

Forty-seven million genetic changes in more than 2,500 tumors in 38 cancer types were analyzed.

Scientists revealed genetic mutations are observed "especially early" in two types of brain tumors called ovarian cancer and "glioblastoma" and "medulloblastoma."

The study stressed that these dangerous changes in ovarian cancer started 10 - 20 years prior, and even very rarely it can be seen 40 - 50 years before getting cancer.

Experts stressed early mutations that led to the development of some types of cancer occur mostly in nine genes, and the discovery may facilitate a possible treatment.

The international team also discovered that DNA might have many different mutations at the same time.

It observed that 22 percent of the 2,500 tumors included in the research were broken at once from the DNA chain and the parts recombined irregularly.

It said the process is an important case in the development of many cancers, especially melanomas.

The study is a development that would enable children to be screened for genetic mutations to prevent them from getting cancer in the future.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  2. President Erdoğan slams former top commander over FETÖ remarks

    President Erdoğan slams former top commander over FETÖ remarks

  3. Probe launched into plane crash in Istanbul after three killed

    Probe launched into plane crash in Istanbul after three killed

  4. Death toll from two avalanches rises to 41

    Death toll from two avalanches rises to 41

  5. Ankara urges Moscow to halt regime attacks in Syria

    Ankara urges Moscow to halt regime attacks in Syria
Recommended
Aquarium divers feed fish with hand

Aquarium divers feed fish with hand
Record-breaking US astronaut returns to Earth

Record-breaking US astronaut returns to Earth   
Tim the elephant, one of Africas last giant tuskers, dies

Tim the elephant, one of Africa's last 'giant tuskers,' dies    
Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies aged 103
Women at the Oscars: Often in a secondary role

Women at the Oscars: Often in a secondary role

Hierapolis trailing Hagia Sophia in visitor number

Hierapolis trailing Hagia Sophia in visitor number
WORLD Regime forces enter rebel-held Saraqeb town in Idlib

Regime forces enter rebel-held Saraqeb town in Idlib

Syrian government troops entered a strategic town in the country's last rebel stronghold on Feb. 6 after fierce clashes with opposition fighters.egim
ECONOMY Top Turkish business body expects higher growth in 2020

Top Turkish business body expects higher growth in 2020

Turkish economy is projected to post higher growth this year, said the head of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) on Feb. 6.  
SPORTS Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat

Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat

Turkey's Anadolu Efes extended their winning streak to nine games in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague by beating Lithuanian team Zalgiris Kaunas 96-91 Feb. 6 in Istanbul.