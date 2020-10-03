Canadian actress cast as Muslim hero Ms Marvel

  • October 03 2020 07:00:00

Canadian actress cast as Muslim hero Ms Marvel

LOS ANGELES- Agence France-Presse
Canadian actress cast as Muslim hero Ms Marvel

The actress who will play Muslim comic book superhero Ms Marvel on TV has been announced as Canadian newcomer Iman Vellani.

Ms Marvel is Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan, and the character will front a live-action TV series. 
This was announced in August and the show is currently slated for a 2021 release.
Little is known about Vellani, as this is her first role in TV or film. However, she was on the Next Wave panel at 2019

Toronto International Film Festival, which worked to pick films that would suit a younger audience.

She picked Minhal Baig’s “Hala,” which tells the story of a Muslim-American teen trying to navigate cultural codes and differences.

Famous faces in Hollywood have already started to congratulate Vellani over her casting, including Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani.

Comic book author and “Ms Marvel” co-creator Gwendolyn Willow Wilson vouched for Vellani by tweeting the news and then writing, “she is the real deal”.

An Instagram account in her name was created after the casting announcement. 

It already has more than 16,000 followers (showing the power of Marvel fandom) but isn’t verified and many commenters are saying it isn’t run by Vellani.
Marvel studio chief Kevin Feige has said that the character of Kamala Khan (Ms Marvel) will also appear in future films

in the franchise, but they may of course cast a different actor for the big screen.

Sixteen-year-old Kamala Khan, or Ms Marvel, is Marvel’s first Muslim lead character. She first appeared in an August 2013 edition of “Captain Marvel,” and landed her own comic book series in February 2014.

canada,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Azerbaijan liberated many lands from Armenia: Turkish president

    Azerbaijan liberated many lands from Armenia: Turkish president

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. Man previously sentenced to prison for sexual harassment kills woman 

    Man previously sentenced to prison for sexual harassment kills woman 

  4. Turkey says EU conclusions on east Med partially positive

    Turkey says EU conclusions on east Med partially positive

  5. Erdoğan wishes Trump, first lady quick recovery

    Erdoğan wishes Trump, first lady quick recovery
Recommended
Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again

Historic Ottoman migration path comes to life again
Short film by Almodovar to meet with Istanbul audience

Short film by Almodovar to meet with Istanbul audience
Over 1.5 mln visit Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque

Over 1.5 mln visit Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque
Painting exhibition of Turkish poet awaits visitors until Oct 31

Painting exhibition of Turkish poet awaits visitors until Oct 31
Rescue operation for Bulgaria’s communist-era ’flying saucer’

Rescue operation for Bulgaria’s communist-era ’flying saucer’
Man pickles everything from pinecone to octopus

Man pickles everything from pinecone to octopus
WORLD Defiant Navalny accuses Putin over poisoning

Defiant Navalny accuses Putin over poisoning

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused President Vladimir Putin of being behind his poisoning on Oct. 1, as he vowed to return to Russia to press on with his opposition campaign.
ECONOMY Exports reach $16.13 bln in September

Exports reach $16.13 bln in September

Turkey saw the all-time high September export figure this year - $16.13 billion -, Turkish trade minister announced on Oct. 2.

SPORTS Syrian football teams play in tournaments in Turkey

Syrian football teams play in tournaments in Turkey

Some Syrian amateur and professional football clubs started playing in private tournaments in Turkey’s southeastern and southern provinces of Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa and Adana, according to Syrian officials talking to daily Milliyet.