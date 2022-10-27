Canada rejects part of Rogers, Shaw merger

Canada rejects part of Rogers, Shaw merger

OTTAWA
Canada rejects part of Rogers, Shaw merger

Alamy Photo

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Oct. 25 formally rejected part of a deal between Canadian telecom giants Rogers and Shaw to merge, insisting on the need for competition in the wireless market.

The two companies announced the Can$26 billion (US$19 billion) tie-up in March, but faced pushback as it would arguably lead to less choice for consumers and higher cellphone bills.

“Earlier this year, I stated that I would under no circumstances permit the wholesale transfer of wireless spectrum licenses from Shaw to Rogers,” Champagne told a news conference.

“Today, I officially denied that request,” he said.

Anticipating the decision, Rogers had already proposed an alternative to address the concerns by selling Shaw’s Freedom Mobile subsidiary to Quebec-based Videotron.

That, too, would require Champagne’s approval and he laid out two conditions on Oct. 25: Videotron must keep the acquired wireless licenses for at least 10 years and offer prices now available in Quebec and 20 percent lower on average than the rest of Canada to subscribers nationwide.

According to the OECD, internet and mobile telephone services in Canada are among the most expensive in the industrialized world.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE US ambassador Flake poses as James Bond on Grand Bazaars roof

US ambassador Flake poses as 'James Bond' on Grand Bazaar's roof 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Abramovich to become Istanbulite

    Abramovich to become Istanbulite

  2. Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

    Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

  3. New measures should be taken for driving e-scooters: Experts

    New measures should be taken for driving e-scooters: Experts

  4. Private sector offers new rental houses system

    Private sector offers new rental houses system

  5. Hong Kong may become Russia haven: Experts

    Hong Kong may become Russia haven: Experts
Recommended
China fiscal deficit balloons to nearly $1 trillion

China fiscal deficit balloons to nearly $1 trillion
Vehicle registrations increase 10 percent

Vehicle registrations increase 10 percent
Competition Authority issues $6.5 mln fine against Facebook

Competition Authority issues $6.5 mln fine against Facebook
Private sector offers new rental houses system

Private sector offers new rental houses system
Mercedes-Benz to sell off Russian assets to local investor

Mercedes-Benz to sell off Russian assets to local investor
Hong Kong may become Russia haven: Experts

Hong Kong may become Russia haven: Experts
WORLD Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica’s pristine waters.

ECONOMY Canada rejects part of Rogers, Shaw merger

Canada rejects part of Rogers, Shaw merger

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Oct. 25 formally rejected part of a deal between Canadian telecom giants Rogers and Shaw to merge, insisting on the need for competition in the wireless market.

SPORTS Sports should be recognized as human right, says minister

Sports should be recognized as human right, says minister

Sports should be recognized as a human right, Sports and Youth Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said, pointing out Türkiye’s ongoing international fight against corruption in sports.