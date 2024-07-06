Calligrapher beautifies mosques all over Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Nearly 28 years ago, an aspiring calligrapher embarked on a journey to master the intricate art form, and today, his work adorns over 100 mosques across Türkiye, a legacy of devotion and artistry.

In the Eastern Anatolian city of Elazığ, Serhat Yazar, now 46, discovered his love for calligraphy and illumination while still a student, blending his innate talent for drawing with a fascination for traditional Turkish art forms.

His dedication to the craft for 28 years, including baroque, pen works and mosque decorations, has earned him widespread acclaim.

Reflecting on his journey, Yazar expressed, “I started in this field by following my curiosity.”

This curiosity led him to join forces with other passionate calligraphers, forming a team that would set out to beautify mosques.

Over the years, Yazar brought his delicate brushwork to mosques in nearly every region of Türkiye.

The duration of his projects varies, often taking anywhere from 20 days to a year, depending on the mosque’s details and motifs used.

Despite the laborious nature of his work, Yazar finds immense joy in the finished product, comparing the process to “digging a well with a needle.”

Currently, Yazar is completing his work at the Sahabe Mosque in Elazığ.

“Art is like a journey with no end,” he said while expressing his desire to continue his artistic journey for as long as possible.

“I have brought it this far and strive to create more beautiful works by building on it every day.”