Call To Victory wins Turkish horse race

  • August 31 2020 09:12:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Jockey Ahmet Çelik won Turkey's prestigious horse race on Aug. 30 with racehorse Call To Victory.

Eighteen horses participated for the winning price of 2.95 million Turkish liras ($400,000) in the Gazi Race.

Call To Victory finished the 2,400-meter grass track in 2.30.18 at the Veliefendi race course in Istanbul.

Lord Of Game came second at 2.30.55, while Kingsman was third finishing at 2.31.24.

The race has been run in honor of the Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk since 1927.

It took place without spectators due to coronavirus measures.

