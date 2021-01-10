Büyükakçay wins first game at Australian Open qualifications

  • January 10 2021 10:25:00

Büyükakçay wins first game at Australian Open qualifications

ISTANBUL
Büyükakçay wins first game at Australian Open qualifications

Çağla Büyükakçay, one of the three Turkish players competing in the 2021 Australian Open’s qualifying stage, won her first game on Jan. 10 to advance to the second round.

Büyükakçay, world number 178, beat 15-year-old Andorran Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva 6,4-6,4 in Dubai.

She will next play Ana Konjuh of Croatia, who won 6-2,-67-6-4 against Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany.

In addition to Büyükakçay, Pemra Özgen will be on court to play in the first round in the women’s competition, while Cem İlkel will appear in the men’s qualifiers.

Number 212 Özgen will take on Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina, who is ranked 163.

İlkel is currently in the 219th place in the ATP rankings and will compete against world number 26 Peter Gojowczyk from Germany in the first round.

The opening Slam of the year has been pushed back three weeks to Feb. 8 over difficulties caused by the coronavirus.

All players must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival, during which they will constantly be tested for COVID-19 but allowed to train for five hours a day in a bio-secure bubble.

The men’s and women’s qualifiers will be held in Doha and Dubai respectively from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, with players arriving in Melbourne from Jan. 15 on special charter flights.

Australia Open, tennis,

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU has priority in Turkey’s agenda: President Erdoğan

    EU has priority in Turkey’s agenda: President Erdoğan

  2. President Erdoğan urges self-criticism for Western world

    President Erdoğan urges self-criticism for Western world

  3. At least 61 detained over fake gold production

    At least 61 detained over fake gold production

  4. Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey

    Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 22,631 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,317,118

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 22,631 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,317,118
Recommended
Galatasaray dismantle Gençlerbirliği 6-0 in Süper Lig

Galatasaray dismantle Gençlerbirliği 6-0 in Süper Lig
Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Arsenal’s Mesut Özil set for Fenerbahçe move

Arsenal’s Mesut Özil set for Fenerbahçe move
Konyaspor stun Galatasaray 4-3 in Süper Lig

Konyaspor stun Galatasaray 4-3 in Süper Lig
Mid-season transfer window for Turkish clubs opens

Mid-season transfer window for Turkish clubs opens

Beşiktaş beat Kayserispor 2-0 to move top of Süper Lig

Beşiktaş beat Kayserispor 2-0 to move top of Süper Lig
WORLD Mayor of Houston suburb chosen by pulling a name from hat

Mayor of Houston suburb chosen by pulling a name from hat

The race to be the mayor of a Houston suburb ended this week with the winner’s name being drawn from a top hat.
ECONOMY Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout

Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout

Power was gradually being restored to major cities across Pakistan on Jan. 10 after it was hit by a massive electricity blackout, officials said.
SPORTS Galatasaray dismantle Gençlerbirliği 6-0 in Süper Lig

Galatasaray dismantle Gençlerbirliği 6-0 in Süper Lig

Galatasaray hammered Gençlerbirliği 6-0 in a Jan. 9 Turkish Süper Lig match in Istanbul's Türk Telekom Stadium.