Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

  • September 23 2020 09:14:42

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish tennis player Çagla Büyükakçay qualified for the 2020 French Open (Roland Garros) second qualifying round on Sept. 22.

Büyükakçay beat Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko 2-1 in the first qualifying round in women's singles.

The Turkish player won the match with the sets of 6-2, 5-7 and 6-1 in Paris.

Büyükakçay will face Serbia's Natalija Kostic in the next phase.

The 2020 French Open's first round in women and men's singles will start on Sunday, Sept. 27.

