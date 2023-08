Businessman Ali Sabancı, wife Vuslat Doğan injured in sea accident off Leros

ISTANBUL

Prominent Turkish businessman Ali Sabancı and his wife, Vuslat Doğan Sabancı, sustained serious injuries in a maritime incident near Leros island in the Dodecanese while on vacation.

Sabancı, the owner of the private Pegasus Airlines, was admitted to the intensive care unit at a private hospital in Istanbul, while his wife has incurred multiple fractures, according to news outlet patronlardunyasi.com.