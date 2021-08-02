Business world starts sapling mobilization

  • August 02 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
With wildfires ravaging Turkey, killing at least six people and burning thousands of square meters of forests, the Turkish Forestry Ministry has announced that “new plantations will be made as the rain will start by the end of October.”

The announcement directed individuals, public institutions, universities and the country’s business world to mobilize on “saplings donation.”

International and local companies in the country expressed that they donated saplings in different counts. Among them is Demirören Group, which declared that they made plant donations to Gelecegenefes.com and TEMA, a Turkish foundation combating the problem of soil erosion in Turkey.

Turkish State Railways donated 13,500 saplings, a number equal to their number of employees.

TEMA also started a campaign named “We will make it green again,” as the fires broke out in various locations of the country.

