Bus-train collision in central Thailand leaves at least 17 dead

  • October 11 2020 11:05:00

BANGKOK-The Associated Press
At least 17 people died early on Oct. 11 when a train collided with a bus in central Thailand, officials said.

The tour bus was traveling with 65 passengers on board when it crossed the railway track during rain in Chacheongsao, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Bangkok, where a train smashed into the vehicle.

Prathueng Yookassem, the district chief officer, told Thailand's PBS TV that at least 17 people died and 30 were injured.

"It was raining, perhaps, the driver did not see the train," he said.

All of the injured were brought to two hospitals. Police say they are investigating.

The bus passengers were traveling from Samut Prakan province to a Buddhist temple in Chachoengsao for a merit-making ceremony.

