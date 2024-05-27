Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye

MERSİN
The driver of a passenger bus has been detained following a crash in southern Türkiye that left at least 10 people dead and 39 others injured, officials said on May 27.

The crash occurred late on May 26 in the city of Mersin when the bus veered into the opposite lane amid heavy rain and collided with two cars. A truck subsequently slammed into the three vehicles, Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan told reporters.

Ali G., the driver of the bus, was discharged after receiving treatment at a hospital in Tarsus and was subsequently detained. He was taken to the local gendarmerie command for further proceedings.

Emergency services rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, where at least eight individuals are reported to be in serious condition.

Authorities have identified the victims who lost their lives in the accident. They include 3-year-old Elif Taraman and nine others aged between 29 and 52.

The bus, carrying 28 passengers, was en route from the southeastern city of Diyarbakır to Istanbul when the accident occurred.

