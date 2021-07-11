Bus carrying irregular migrants overturns in eastern Turkey

VAN-Anadolu Agency

Twelve people were killed and 20 sustained injuries after a minibus carrying illegal migrants crashed on July 11 in the Muradiye district of Van province.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), firefighters, gendarmerie and medical teams were sent to the scene after reports of the crush.

The minibus caught fire and the flames were extinguished by firefighters. The injured were transferred to nearby hospitals.

Muradiye District Governor and Deputy Mayor Erkan Savar, Provincial Gendarmerie Commander Brig. Gen. Yüksel Yiğit and District Gendarmerie Commander Lieut. Col. Evren Kaptan were at the scene receiving information from officials.