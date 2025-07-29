Bursa wildfire suspect confesses to arson as firefighting efforts continue

BURSA

A former soldier with alleged ties to the FETÖ terrorist group has confessed to starting a wildfire in northwestern province of Bursa, telling investigators he wanted a lifetime in prison after being expelled from his family home.

The arrest comes as firefighters across the country battle persistent blazes fueled by extreme heat, with at least 17 deaths reported since late June.

Ufuk Aytekin, 30, was detained late on July 27 after locals spotted him in the forest with a gasoline canister in his vehicle near the fire's origin in Orhaneli's Meyran area, where flames erupted on July 26.

Residents in Harmancık's Ballısaray neighborhood attempted to lynch him as he exited a student dormitory in Topbaşı, but police intervened, escorting him first to the district station and then to the provincial anti-terror unit.

In his initial statement, Aytekin admitted purchasing gasoline in bottles from a local station, driving to a nearby park, and igniting trees.

"I was thrown out of home. I wanted to go to prison for life. For a moment, I gave in to the devil and set the forest on fire," he said, adding that he sustained burns on his hands and feet during the act and fled in his car.

His charred cellphone was later found in the woods by police.

Security footage from the gas station captured Aytekin arriving in his pickup, buying two five-liter water bottles, emptying them into nearby planters, and filling them with fuel before leaving.

Officials noted he had worked at the station for six to seven months previously and was recently employed at a construction site.

Aytekin's background revealed he graduated from the Air Non-Commissioned Officer Vocational School in 2015 and served as an air sergeant until 2019, when he faced proceedings for FETÖ links due to calls from payphones.

He turned informant during his trial, receiving a 1.5-year suspended sentence, and was discharged in 2021.

His uncle, Zekeriya A., described him as having psychological issues, aggressive behavior, and family conflicts, leading to complaints filed with local authorities just days before the incident.

Investigators are reviewing HTS phone records and vehicle plate recognition data to trace his contacts and movements.

Probes extend to possible links with other wildfires, external instructions, or organizational ties. After anti-terror questioning, Aytekin was arraigned and jailed on July 28.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç confirmed the arrest, noting 21 individuals have been imprisoned nationwide since June 26 in wildfire-related cases.

Many fires stem from human negligence, such as uncontrolled land-clearing burns spreading to forests.On gasoline sales in containers, Interior Ministry sources explained no national ban exists; provincial governors impose temporary restrictions based on risk assessments.

Farmers often buy this way for agricultural needs, so measures remain localized and periodic. Buyers' ID numbers and vehicle plates are recorded.

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old in Istanbul's Beykoz was detained after a signal flare from his home sparked a fire scorching 200 square meters of woodland on July 28 evening.

He reportedly panicked and self-reported via emergency lines.

Meanwhile, wildfires raged on amid a heatwave, with temperatures hitting a record 50.5C in Southeastern Türkiye on July 26.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı announced late July 28 that blazes in Uşak, İzmir, and Kahramanmaraş were contained after intense air and ground operations.

However, fires persisted in Bursa's Harmancık, though Kestel was mostly extinguished.

In Bursa, aircraft resumed drops at dawn on July 28, while ground teams rested briefly. Some spots required foot access, with locals hauling bottled water to aid.

Over 3,500 evacuations occurred, and three volunteers from Bolu died when their tanker crashed en route.

Karabük's Safranbolu fire, burning for five days, displaced residents from 18 villages and 50 neighborhoods, but its intensity eased.

In Kahramanmaraş's Onikişubat, flames scorched 500 hectares over three days.

Yumaklı warned of a "very risky week" ahead, with high fire danger until Oct. 15, as temperatures could reach high levels.

Nationwide, crews handled dozens of outbreaks, with human factors often blamed.Smoke from a Bulgarian fire drifted to Edirne, reducing visibility, though no border crossing occurred. Local teams stayed alert near Hamzabeyli.