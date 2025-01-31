Bursa to attract tourists with 'Archeopark' and 'Historic Silk Factory'

BURSA

The archeopark in Bursa’s Osmangazi district, located in the Hisar area, is set for completion this summer, while the historic silk factory in Muradiye neighborhood, expropriated by the municipality, will also be revamped for tourism.

Various projects have been launched by the Osmangazi Municipality to revitalize and promote the Hisar District, home to the city’s five oldest neighborhoods.

Recognized as one of Bursa’s key historical sites, the Hisar Archeopark features 3,000-year-old mosaics bearing traces of Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman civilizations. The site will also include accommodation facilities, a café, a museum and performance areas. In addition to the archeopark, which is expected to attract tourists in the summer, the 10-acre area housing the expropriated Turgut Yılmazipek Silk Factory in the Muradiye neighborhood will be transformed into a space for exhibitions, concerts, gastronomy and cultural events.

These projects, which will add historical, cultural and economic value to Osmangazi, aim to bring the area’s historical structures to light and extend visitors' stays in the city.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Osmangazi Mayor Erkan Aydın stated that the historic silk factory was operated by the family of War of Independence veteran Faik Yılmazipek until 1992 and was used for silk production.

"Silk production took place here for nearly 150 years," Aydın said. "This is a nearly 10-acre area in Muradiye, home to four registered historical structures, including a former French consulate building from the 1890s and silk production halls spanning 2,000 square meters without columns. It is a highly historical site located near the Cilimboz Stream."

Mentioning their intent to repurpose the area for tourism, Aydın said: "We envision a space here for exhibitions, concerts, gastronomy, accommodation and cultural activities that reflect Bursa’s identity. We have completed the expropriation, and ownership has been transferred to us. Now, we aim to establish this site as a landmark for Bursa. We have already held a workshop regarding the project, and we will initiate the restoration process based on the ideas generated."

Hisar Archeopark to open in summer

Aydın also mentioned that the Hisar Archeopark, located in the Mollagürani neighborhood, will showcase artifacts and structures from the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods, with an opening planned for the summer.

The mayor noted that the site contains 3,000-year-old mosaics, some of which were stolen. "There is a mosaic here where Roman and Byzantine soldiers used to pray before going to battle. The remaining pieces are currently preserved at the Bursa Archaeology Museum, but we have recreated them as imitations since preserving an open-air site is quite challenging," he explained.

In addition to its historical features, the archeopark will offer accommodation facilities, a café, a museum and a performance area. Aydın emphasized that they aim to present visitors with an immersive experience of the site's historical significance and rituals.

Highlighting the municipality’s goal of extending the average tourist stay in Bursa, Aydın said: "With the Hisar Archeopark, Turgut Yılmazipek Silk Factory, and the restoration of several additional structures in the area, we find the current average stay of 1.8 days in Bursa to be too short. By offering faith tourism, shopping, accommodation, traditional gatherings, and gastronomy, we want visitors to fully experience the history and culture here. We aim to create an ‘Old City’ atmosphere, much like those found in major global destinations. The groundwork was laid before us, and we intend to build upon and enhance these works."