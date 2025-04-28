Bursa primes gastronomy map to promote local flavors

BURSA

Local authorities in the northwestern city of Bursa have initiated the creation of a gastronomy map to promote the city’s rich cultural heritage and unique flavors, aiming to boost its tourism sector and attract the global spotlight.

The project has established a committee with various stakeholders, focused on highlighting the best places to eat in Bursa.

Apart from a tourism boost with a gastronomy map, the initiative also seeks to evaluate and certify local businesses that offer authentic Bursa dishes according to certain criteria and can enhance the brand value of these products.

During a consultation meeting for the project, the municipality’s deputy secretary general, Mehmet Yıldız, emphasized the importance of gastronomy tourism for Bursa and the city's goal of updating and promoting its culinary heritage.

He noted that the gastronomy festival held last year attracted around 500,000 to 600,000 visitors. They aim to integrate this potential into tourism, extending visitors' stays and increasing overnight accommodations, Yıldız added.