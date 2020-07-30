Bungalow hotels become favorite holiday spots amid pandemic

  • July 30 2020 07:04:00

Bungalow hotels become favorite holiday spots amid pandemic

İZMİR
Bungalow hotels become favorite holiday spots amid pandemic

As COVID-19 lockdowns across Turkey are easing, a resort with bungalows on the Aegean coast is drawing the attention of visitors who want to holiday in isolation.

The facility consisting of 17 bungalows in the Aegean province of İzmir’s Alaçatı neighborhood attracts the attention of those who want to spend an isolated holiday in the midst of nature.

Welcoming tourists from many cities of the country and the world in the summer and winter, the facility called Vadi Alaçatı, became the center of carefree holiday with spacious distances between rooms and the lack of communal indoor space.

“The distance between our rooms is sufficient. There is no communal air conditioning system. People began to prefer such facilities to take a breath. This year, we are more busy than last year,” said Bülent Özcan, stating that their phones are ringing more now with people wanting to book appointments.

Noting that people have become more conscious of nature during the pandemic, Özcan wished this would increase even more.

Expressing that she had a peaceful holiday at the facility, Belkıs Benlioğlu, a holidaymaker, stated that they came to the facility because it is a quieter place.

Having a holiday at the facility without concerns of contamination, Can İnelli, another guest, said that he preferred to have a holiday in bungalows and tree houses which pay attention to the social distance rules due to the fear of the pandemic.

“People are now fleeing crowds. The interest in more isolated and areas more intertwined with nature is also increasing day by day,” İnelli said.

Two people can accommodate at the facility for between 250 Turkish Liras and 700 liras ($36 and $100) per night, depending on the features of the bungalows which are increasing in number on the Aegean coast.

Besides the bungalow hotels, İzmir’s Alaçatı is also a tourist attraction for extreme sports and sea activities.

tourism,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

    Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

  2. Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

    Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

  3. Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

    Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

  4. Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

    Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

  5. Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit

    Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit
Recommended
Emmy ceremony to be held online due to pandemic

Emmy ceremony to be held online due to pandemic
Istanbul Film Festival presents awards

Istanbul Film Festival presents awards
Local man turns waste wood into toys

Local man turns waste wood into toys
Unique Bayburt honey registered

Unique Bayburt honey registered
Istanbul museums to welcome visitors during Eid holiday

Istanbul museums to welcome visitors during Eid holiday

Turkey to display seized historical artifacts in museum

Turkey to display seized historical artifacts in museum
WORLD Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

The United States marked a grim milestone on July 29 when its coronavirus deaths topped 150,000 - far exceeding the toll in any other pandemic-hit nation.

ECONOMY Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Confidence in the Turkish economy continued to recover for three consecutive months after falling sharply in April amid coronavirus pandemic, according to official data.
SPORTS Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor shutout Aytemiz Alanyaspor on July 29 to win the 2020 Ziraat Turkish Cup. 