Budget allocates $1.4 billion to strengthen trade

ANKARA

Türkiye is planning to allocate $1.39 billion for trade regulation, development and facilitation to boost exports, according to the 2026 budget bill.

The 2026 Central Administration Budget Bill aims to diversify export products, countries and markets. The proposal includes comprehensive support programs, encompassing research and development, technological innovation, e-commerce expansion, market entry initiatives and participation in both domestic and international events.

The “Turquality Program” aims to elevate Turkish brands on the global stage, with plans to increase the number of trade and purchasing delegations to support this objective.

The implementation of the trade regulation, development and facilitation program — a part of the budget bill — will support 34,000 companies exporting services by the end of the year and 36,000 in the next year.

The number of companies exporting services and supported by Turquality and other brand programs was 104, and this figure is expected to increase to 125 by the end of the year and 134 in 2026. Meanwhile, the number of companies exporting goods under these programs is expected to surge to 380 by the end of 2025 and 390 in 2026.

The program also aims to increase the share of medium- and high-tech exports in total manufacturing exports, which is expected to rise to 42.5 percent by the end of this year and to 44.5 percent in 2026.

The green compliance support provided by the program aims to boost companies’ compliance with environmental sustainability and low-carbon production, while the number of firms covered by this scheme is expected to reach 160 by the end of this year and 320 next year.

The program estimates that Türkiye’s overseas contracting and technical consultancy services will capture a 4.2 percent share of the global market by the end of this year and 4 percent in 2026. Additionally, the volume of overseas contracting services is expected to reach $27 billion by the end of 2025 and $28 billion in 2026.

The e-commerce transaction volume is expected to total $138.5 billion by the end of the year and $202.5 billion in 2026, while the share of e-commerce in total trade is expected to reach 21 percent this year and 22 percent next year.