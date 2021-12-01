Bryan Adams unveils Pirelli calendar

Bryan Adams took a break on Nov. 29 from his coronavirus quarantine in Milan to virtually unveil the 2022 Pirelli Calendar that he shot featuring fellow musicians including Iggy Pop, Cher and Jennifer Hudson.

Adams tested positive for the virus on Nov. 25 after arriving in Milan for events surrounding the release of the famed Pirelli calendar after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Canadian rocker who has enjoyed a parallel career as a photographer has been keeping fans informed on his progress on social media, including receiving an anti-thrombosis shot as a precaution.

“It’s been interesting launch. It wasn’t how I expected it to be. I certainly didn’t expect to have COVID the weekend of the launch. It just the way it is,” Adams told a virtual press conference. “Pirelli has been so kind taking care of me at the hotel. I am really looked after. And thanks to everybody for the well-wishes. It is really appreciated.”

The calendar is dubbed “On the Road,” referring both to Pirelli’s heritage as a tiremaker about to celebrate 150 years and the life of touring musicians.

Iggy Pop, the 74-year-old punk legend, appears as if a molten, painted face and chest in silver, while Cher is photographed in a dressing room, leaning pensively against a mirror.

“All of them are very unique and interesting artists and have their own individual style,” Adams said. “When you get into their world, you are really just there to observe their creating their persona.”

American musician and singer St. Vincent has the honor of being the calendar’s cover, shown with a guitar pick with the Pirelli logo on her tongue.

“I think the image on the cover will be remembered as one of the iconic Pirelli images,” Adams said.

Since 1964, the Pirelli Calendar has been interpreted by a total of 37 photographers, including Annie Leibovitz, Mario Testino and Herb Ritts, and has featured an impressive roster of talent, such as models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell and actors Sophia Loren and Maggie Cheung. For the 2017 calendar, Peter Lindbergh captured a throng of Hollywood actors, including Uma Thurman and Kate Winslet, in a series of stripped-back, black-and-white portraits.

The 2022 version, which is the Italian tire company’s 48th edition, is a curated glimpse into the life of a touring artist. From the glamorous multi-story billboards that tower above street level to the remnants of room service: Silver cloches strewn aside, half-eaten salads and empty water tumblers. The photographs follow a playful narrative arc: Each month, Adams introduces not only a new star but a new scene.

The entire calendar was shot in just three days, with most celebrities photographed in Los Angeles at the Chateau Marmont or the Palace Theater, while photos of U.S. rapper Saweetie were taken from Hotel La Scalinatella in Capri, Italy.