Brutal killings of women in Istanbul stir nationwide outrage

ISTANBUL

Hundreds of women gathered over the weekend around the historic walls of Istanbul's Fatih district to protest the brutal murders of two women committed there on Oct. 4, a crime that has sparked outrage across the nation.

Nineteen-year-old Semih Çelik brutally killed two girls of his age within half an hour of each other, dismembering the body of one of the victims. The murderer then committed suicide by jumping off the Edirnekapı city walls.

Local media reported that Çelik had five medical records from various hospitals over psychological issues. Upon investigating his residence, police discovered a charcoal sketch in his notebook, depicting a head separated from a body and a dismembered figure. Authorities also uncovered a video in which the suspect threatened to kill one of the victims a year prior.

The father of the suspect stated that one of the murdered women was Çelik's girlfriend, while the other was a schoolmate. Neighbors and acquaintances from school indicated that Çelik was obsessed with both girls.

The incident has provoked widespread public indignation, further fueled by an upsurge in crime rates, particularly in Istanbul, as several other criminal incidents took place on the same day

A foreign national fleeing from police in Avcılar collided with numerous vehicles and attempted to run over several others during his escape. A harassment incident in Beyoğlu also took place on the same day.

Various women's rights organizations staged protests on Oct. 5 and 6 around the historical walls where the incident occurred, displaying banners calling on authorities to take steps to halt femicides.

In his initial remarks regarding the incidents, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that he received information from the police and emphasized that the fundamental principle for the government is the peace of the nation.

"The foundation of our country's peace lies in the fundamental rights and freedoms of women and a zero-tolerance policy against violence toward women. We will not allow those who attempt to inflict violence upon women to breathe easily,” he wrote on X.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş condemned the incident and pledged to continue efforts to prevent femicides.