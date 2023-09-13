Brutal attack on 15-year-old by peers sparks outrage

A 15-year-old girl has suffered severe facial injuries after being brutally attacked by a group of students of the same age in Istanbul, sparking public outrage.

M.N.K., a high school student in Istanbul’s Sultangazi district, was subjected to verbal harassment by a group of students while she was out shopping for school supplies. After another student, Ç.İ., who was passing by the scene, intervened in the incident and confronted the harassers, the group physically assaulted both the students.

M.N.K., who was attacked with a pavement stone, had numerous stitches on her face, and five of her teeth were reported to be broken. Ç.İ. also suffered a serious injury to his ear.

During the investigation, it was determined that the group responsible for the attack were classmates of M.N.K., and two of the attackers were arrested on charges of "intentional injury with a gun” by the court that considered the pavement stone as an element of the crime.

On the other hand, the incident created a public outcry and brought attention to the escalating issue of peer bullying and violence among school children.

According to UNICEF's definition, bullying can take multiple forms, including physical or verbal assault, spreading rumors, or threatening.

A report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) stated that nearly 19 percent of 15-year-old students in Türkiye experience physical or psychological peer bullying on a monthly basis.

Similarly, data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) revealed that the number of incidents involving children brought to or reported to law enforcement forces increased by 20.5 percent compared to 2021, reaching 601,754.

"The main reason for this rise is the acceptance of all these physical, psychological, or verbal assaults among children by society and even the glorification of committing crimes as 'praiseworthy' and 'adorable' behaviors," said Dr. Veysi Çeri, a child and adolescent psychiatrist.

"We need to eliminate the perception that the crime goes unpunished or is a commendable situation. This can be achieved through proper application of societal rules and, more importantly, laws."