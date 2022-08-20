‘Brotherhood’ winner of 5th Islamic Solidarity Games: Minister

KONYA

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has expressed that “brotherhood” stood out as the winner of the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games held in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, which hosted 4,200 international athletes.

“Nobody lost in this tournament. Unity and solidarity won,” Kasapoğlu said during the closing ceremony of the games late on Aug. 18.

Konya hosted some 4,200 athletes from 56 countries at the tournament held between Aug. 9 and 18.

“All the athletes return to their countries with nice memories,” the minister stated and added that the games was the most comprehensive sports organization in the world in 2022.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, the sports minister of Saudi Arabia and the head of the International Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation, thanked Türkiye for holding the games.

Türkiye bagged the most medals in the games with a total of 341 medals, including 145 gold, 107 silver and 89 bronze.

Uzbekistan was a runner-up with 158 medals, while Iran came third with 133. Azerbaijan finished the games in fourth place with 99 medals, while Kazakstan followed with 89.

Eleven countries left Türkiye empty-handed, while eight countries left only one medal each.