Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

  • September 02 2020 11:59:00

Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

MUĞLA – Demirören News Agency
Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

Qatari Royal Family arrived at the tourism hotspot of Bodrum in the southwestern province of Muğla with a jumbo jet with 180 attendees, two trucks of belongings, 500 suitcases and scuba tanks on Sept. 2. 

It took two hours for the workers to dismantle belongings from the jet, said the officials at the Milas Airport.

The rumor of “Qatari Emir Sheik Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani’s coming” started when the Emir’s $300 million worth 124-meter-long mega yacht, Katara, berthed in Bodrum on Aug. 31.

It is said that with the jet that landed yesterday, one of the brothers of Emir came with his wife and five children.

“They are going for a blue voyage with the mega yacht Katara,” said one of the officials.

Security kept a sharp lookout when the family arrived at the harbor and the sirens were played loudly at their entrance to the yacht.

Rather than a driver, the brother of Emir was seen driving his car instead, and 8 security SUVs and 9 VIP minibuses followed him.

As soon as he boarded the yacht, he started playing with his baby and after some time, he went inside to watch TV, according to eyewitnesses.

Within the 180 attendees, who boarded the “floating palace,” there were private cooks, nannies of the kids, securities, scuba trainers, waiters and waitresses and the yacht personnel, added the sources.

The departure date of the royal family from Bodrum is unknown.

Katara, built by a German shipyard Lürssen in 2010, is the longest 25th mega yacht of the world. Emir’s other mega yacht, Al Lusail, is also in Bodrum. Al Lusail, a 123-meter-length world’s longest 27th mega yacht, is expected to escort Katara on the blue voyage.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

    Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

  2. Turkey slams US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

    Turkey slams US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

  3. Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

    Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

  4. Turkey after its right in Med, calls for dialogue

    Turkey after its right in Med, calls for dialogue

  5. Russia paves the way for the YPG to be a party to Syria’s talks  

    Russia paves the way for the YPG to be a party to Syria’s talks  
Recommended
Ankara Mayor Yavaş meets President Erdoğan, asks support for projects

Ankara Mayor Yavaş meets President Erdoğan, asks support for projects
Turkey, Libya stress military, security cooperation

Turkey, Libya stress military, security cooperation
Turkey lashes out at Austria over spying allegations

Turkey lashes out at Austria over spying allegations

Turkish, Russian delegations discuss Libya, Syria

Turkish, Russian delegations discuss Libya, Syria

Turkey slams US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

Turkey slams US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus
Construction worker delivers 30,000 books to village children in four years

Construction worker delivers 30,000 books to village children in four years
WORLD Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dies aged 77

Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dies aged 77

The former chief interrogator and top torturer for Cambodia’s genocidal Khmer Rouge regime died early on Sept. 2 in hospital in Phnom Penh. He was 77.
ECONOMY Auto sales more than doubled in August

Auto sales more than doubled in August

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Turkey were up 134.5% year-on-year in August, according to data released by an industry group on Sept. 2. 
SPORTS Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Turkey’s Intercity Istanbul Park will host the first Grand Prix since 2011 from Nov. 13 - Nov. 15, with 100,00 spectators, and the daily tickets costing 30 Turkish Liras ($4) will be on sale next week, said the official responsible for the organization.