Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

MUĞLA – Demirören News Agency

Qatari Royal Family arrived at the tourism hotspot of Bodrum in the southwestern province of Muğla with a jumbo jet with 180 attendees, two trucks of belongings, 500 suitcases and scuba tanks on Sept. 2.



It took two hours for the workers to dismantle belongings from the jet, said the officials at the Milas Airport.



The rumor of “Qatari Emir Sheik Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani’s coming” started when the Emir’s $300 million worth 124-meter-long mega yacht, Katara, berthed in Bodrum on Aug. 31.



It is said that with the jet that landed yesterday, one of the brothers of Emir came with his wife and five children.



“They are going for a blue voyage with the mega yacht Katara,” said one of the officials.



Security kept a sharp lookout when the family arrived at the harbor and the sirens were played loudly at their entrance to the yacht.



Rather than a driver, the brother of Emir was seen driving his car instead, and 8 security SUVs and 9 VIP minibuses followed him.



As soon as he boarded the yacht, he started playing with his baby and after some time, he went inside to watch TV, according to eyewitnesses.



Within the 180 attendees, who boarded the “floating palace,” there were private cooks, nannies of the kids, securities, scuba trainers, waiters and waitresses and the yacht personnel, added the sources.



The departure date of the royal family from Bodrum is unknown.



Katara, built by a German shipyard Lürssen in 2010, is the longest 25th mega yacht of the world. Emir’s other mega yacht, Al Lusail, is also in Bodrum. Al Lusail, a 123-meter-length world’s longest 27th mega yacht, is expected to escort Katara on the blue voyage.