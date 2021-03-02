Britons' demand for travel to Turkey on rise

Britons' demand for travel to Turkey on rise

Britons eager to travel amid promising vaccination efforts against the coronavirus are expected to visit one of their favorite destinations - Turkey

"Last year, Turkey’s tourism sector saw a fall in tourist demand from the EU, but the UK remained out of this picture," Firuz Bağlıkaya, the head of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), said Monday.

Bağlıkaya told Anadolu Agency that Britons are rushing to book their favorite destinations in Turkey as the current vaccination process in the UK is boosting optimism.

"In 2021, we expect a growing number of British tourists coming to Turkey," he said, adding Britons are showing greater interest in holiday destinations such as Muğla and Antalya in southern Turkey.

He said tour operators in the U.K. have been reporting a surge in bookings for Turkish holiday destinations, adding the main reason is the U.K. government's plans to gradually relax coronavirus restrictions.

Bağlıkaya noted that holiday reservations from England are mostly concentrated in July, but August and September are the months when a significant amount of reservations are also made.

"We anticipate that the season will extend until November," he said.

TUI, the U.K.’s largest tour operator, said last week that its bookings had surged sixfold, adding the vaccination campaign in the U.K. caused a serious increase in summer vacation reservations made by people over 50 years old.

Discount airline easyJet also noted that demand for flights had more than tripled and package holiday company Thomas Cook said traffic on its website rose 75%.

WORLD World won’t vanquish virus this year: WHO

World won’t vanquish virus this year: WHO

It is unrealistic to think the world will be done with the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of the year, the World Health Organization warned on March 1.
ECONOMY Crude steel production up 12.7% in January

Crude steel production up 12.7% in January

Turkey posted a 12.7% year-on-year rise in crude steel production this January, according to trade group data released on March 1.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Trabzonspor to put troubles on hold

Fenerbahçe beats Trabzonspor to put troubles on hold

Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor 1-0 in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Feb. 28 to keep its title hopes alive, easing the pressure on coach Erol Bulut.