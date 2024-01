Britney Spears shoots down album rumors

LOS ANGELES

Britney Spears is shooting down rumors of a new album, vowing to “never return to the music industry.”

At the same time, Spears noted in an Instagram post, she's still writing music - just for other people.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!” she wrote. “I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!”

The Instagram caption, in which she blasted those who “keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album,” was paired with a photo of a Guido Reni painting of Salome holding the head of John the Baptist.

This isn't the first time Spears has indicated she's retiring from releasing her own music. But the next year, she released the single “Hold Me Closer,” a collaboration with Elton John that spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 6.

Last year's “Mind Your Business,” a single with will.i.am, was poorly reviewed and failed to make the Hot 100, though. Spears' last full album was 2016's “Glory.”