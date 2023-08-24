Britney Spears’ Broadway musical to close after 3 months

LOS ANGELES
In less than one month, the curtains are set to close on the colorful and hits-laden Broadway production, “Once Upon a One More Time,” otherwise known as the Britney Spears musical. The show is set to end its run on Sept. 3, having only opened on June 22.

The jukebox musical has been playing to many fans in the Marquis Theater in New York City, but apparently while Spears remains a tabloid fixture and a beloved singer, her fame wasn’t enough to put people in the seats of the venue, as it required them to pay a premium to hear the songs they love.

"The fairy-tale is coming to an end," announced the official “Once Upon a One More Time” Instagram account on Aug. 21. The social media post came with its own heartfelt caption, inviting theatergoers to join in for the closing spectacle: "Final performance Sept. 3 ... come party with us one more time!"

“Once Upon a One More Time” brought to life the iconic hits of Spears, as the musical boasts an impressive repertoire of nearly two dozen of her most beloved singles. The playlist includes fan favorites such as “Crazy,” "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus" and the especially memorable "Toxic," which may very well be the best number in the entire show.

Although Spears did not play a direct role in the development of the musical, she did take to Instagram on the opening night to offer her endorsement. Her seal of approval was a much-needed sign for many fans before they went to see it, as they didn’t want to support something that may have been put together without her okay.

During its relatively brief run, Once Upon a One More Time managed to earn some commendation for its entertaining nature and innovative choreography. That said, the prevailing sentiment was that the musical leaned more toward frivolity than profound substance. Critics were largely negative in their reviews, often highlighting the musical’s shortcomings, and it seems that audiences shared a similar perspective.

In the meantime, Spears recently shared a statement following her divorce from Sam Asghari.

It came after it was reported that Asghari filed for a divorce from the pop star last week, citing “irreconcilable differences,” bringing their year-long marriage and six-year relationship to an end.

Spears has since shared a message on Instagram. She said: “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly. In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.”

