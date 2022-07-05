British model wounded in car crash in Bodrum

  • July 05 2022 07:00:00

British model wounded in car crash in Bodrum

MUĞLA – Demirören News Agency
British model wounded in car crash in Bodrum

British model and reality star Yazmin Oukhellou has been gravely wounded and her boyfriend, Jake Robert Mclean, lost his life in a car crash in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Bodrum district.

According to police reports, the car Mclean was driving fell into a roadside ditch after he lost control of the vehicle in the world renowned Aegean tourism hub.

The 33-year-old Mclean died at the crash scene, and the 28-year-old Oukhellou was hospitalized.

Sources said the reason of the crash will be discovered after the autopsy report of Mclean has been held.

Oukhellou, an IT resource consultant, jumped into a modeling career in 2014. Rising to fame after appearing in the reality Show named “The Only Way is Essex,” the London based celebrity is also an Instagram influencer with nearly 700,000 followers.

Accident, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Turkish-Russian military officials discuss food corridor in Black Sea

Turkish-Russian military officials discuss food corridor in Black Sea
MOST POPULAR

  1. Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

    Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

  2. Man sells 400 Adana kebabs a day in US restaurant

    Man sells 400 Adana kebabs a day in US restaurant

  3. Türkiye, Iran and Russia mull joint car production: Report

    Türkiye, Iran and Russia mull joint car production: Report

  4. No negative picture for F-16s from the US: Turkish FM

    No negative picture for F-16s from the US: Turkish FM

  5. Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland

    Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland
Recommended
Turkish-Russian military officials discuss food corridor in Black Sea

Turkish-Russian military officials discuss food corridor in Black Sea
Greece installs Israeli-made devices against Turkish drones

Greece installs Israeli-made devices against Turkish drones
Demirören Media High School to give scholarship

Demirören Media High School to give scholarship
Erdoğan congratulates AKP’s ‘Dodurga victory’

Erdoğan congratulates AKP’s ‘Dodurga victory’
Türkiye turns down Haitian murder extradition request

Türkiye turns down Haitian murder extradition request
Zidane visits Istanbul for hair transplant: Local media

Zidane visits Istanbul for hair transplant: Local media
WORLD Sydney floods impact 50,000 around Australia’s largest city

Sydney floods impact 50,000 around Australia’s largest city

Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia’s largest city in a flood emergency that was impacting 50,000 people, officials said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Ziraat Katılım gets license to operate in Somalia

Ziraat Katılım gets license to operate in Somalia

Somalia has announced it had awarded licences to two foreign banks, including Türkiye’s participatin bank Ziraat Katılım, as the nation opens up the industry to international lenders.
SPORTS Cengizhan Şimşek triumphs in Kırkpınar oil wrestling

Cengizhan Şimşek triumphs in Kırkpınar oil wrestling

Cengizhan Şimşek won the title of “başpehlivan” (chief wrestler) and the coveted golden belt at the ancient 661st oil wrestling festival held in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Edirne on July 3.