British model wounded in car crash in Bodrum

MUĞLA – Demirören News Agency

British model and reality star Yazmin Oukhellou has been gravely wounded and her boyfriend, Jake Robert Mclean, lost his life in a car crash in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Bodrum district.

According to police reports, the car Mclean was driving fell into a roadside ditch after he lost control of the vehicle in the world renowned Aegean tourism hub.

The 33-year-old Mclean died at the crash scene, and the 28-year-old Oukhellou was hospitalized.

Sources said the reason of the crash will be discovered after the autopsy report of Mclean has been held.

Oukhellou, an IT resource consultant, jumped into a modeling career in 2014. Rising to fame after appearing in the reality Show named “The Only Way is Essex,” the London based celebrity is also an Instagram influencer with nearly 700,000 followers.