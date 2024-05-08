Brian May, Jean-Michel Jarre team up for free Slovak concert

Electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre and Queen guitarist and astrophysicist Brian May will perform a free concert this weekend in Bratislava, the opening event of a festival of science and the arts.

Set against the backdrop of a UFO-shaped bridge over the Danube River in the Slovak capital, the "Bridge from the Future" show will kick off the Starmus Festival that runs from May 12 to 17.

The concert will "set the tone for the spirit of this conference, aimed towards addressing our planet's current problems", said May, a founding partner of Starmus.

Jarre told AFP that the festival would bring together "brilliant minds" to "share their knowledge and vision."

British primatologist Jane Goodall, of "Gorillas in the Mist" fame, will be one of the speakers on the festival's theme, "The Future of Our Home Planet", along with Nobel laureates, astronauts, scientists and musicians.

There will be lectures and discussions on topics including AI, the environment, cybersecurity and space.

"I will always contribute where I can in pursuing progress in the fields of education, science and culture," said Jarre, a goodwill ambassador for UNESCO for more than three decades.

"That is my mission as an active citizen of our planet and Starmus Earth in Slovakia is all about that."

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks
