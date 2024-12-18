Brewing enthusiasts in Japan meet Turkish tea culture

TRABZON
Expert tea brewers from the Black Sea province of Rize shared the secrets of traditional Turkish tea brewing with Japanese audiences in an event held between Dec. 11 and 13 as part of the Trade Ministry’s Turquality promotion project.

The presentation event took place in Tokyo, Japan, hosted by Eastern Black Sea Exporters’ Association (DKİB), whose key agricultural and export products include tea.

The initiative aimed to introduce the quality, cultural heritage and unique brewing methods of Turkish tea to Japan, with the broader goal of increasing tea exports.

Tea is the second most consumed beverage in the world after water, making it an essential product for the national and regional economy.

The program featured hands-on workshops, tastings, and a competition to crown Japan's first "Turkish Tea Brewing Master." As a result, Umika Arita was honored as Japan's inaugural Turkish tea master.

“Under the Turquality promotion project, we traveled to Japan with a team of five to showcase Turkish tea culture and brewing techniques,” DKİB Vice Chairman Şaban Turgut said.

He explained that the program included three days of activities. "On the first day, we introduced our tea culture, explaining the origins of Turkish tea and the traditional brewing processes to Japan’s leading gastronomy experts.”

“On the second day, we hosted a Turkish tea brewing championship, covering details such as water temperature and the iconic ince belli [slim-waisted] glass. Finally, on the third day, we organized a tasting event in a local cafe,” he said.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Turgut remarked that the interest exceeded their expectations.“Turkish tea’s aroma captivated the Japanese, who already have a deep-rooted tea culture. The tea master we selected in Japan will now be our ambassador, spreading knowledge about Turkish tea.”

“I hope this journey of friendship, which began with the steam of a cup of tea, will inspire many new stories in the future,” said Yusuf Pirim, a tea brewing champion from Rize and one of the program’s presenters.

