ISTANBUL
Breast cancer becomes most common type: Ministry

Breast cancer has become the most diagnosed type of cancer in Türkiye and in the world, the Health Ministry has revealed, stressing the significance of early detection and regular check-ups during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"In our country and worldwide, the most prevalent and simultaneously the most fatal cancer is breast cancer, characterized by the uncontrolled proliferation of cells within breast tissue. Identifying breast cancers in their early stages not only leads to more successful treatments but also significantly enhances the quality of life," the ministry said in a written statement.

According to data from the World Health Organization, breast cancer has ascended to the top position, encompassing 11.7 percent of all newly diagnosed cancers. Lung cancer, which has long held the top spot, now ranks second.

Dr. Hakan Özkul highlighted that approximately 18,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Türkiye each year, citing that heredity accounts for only 10 percent of breast cancer cases, and non-genetic factors constitute the remaining 90 percent.

"Nutrition plays a pivotal role in breast cancer prevention. Consuming an abundance of antioxidants, which cleanse free radicals, is of paramount importance in this regard. Vegetables, in particular, take precedence among these foods," he explained.

