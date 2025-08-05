Brazilian judge places Bolsonaro under house arrest

RIO DE JANERIO

A Brazilian judge on Aug. 4 placed former President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest for breaking a social media ban, escalating a dramatic standoff between the court and the far-right politician accused of plotting a coup.

Bolsonaro, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, is on trial at the Supreme Court for allegedly plotting to cling onto power after losing 2022 elections to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Last month, he was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet and barred from using social media after being accused of trying to disrupt the trial with fiery speeches shared online by his sons and allies.

Under the ban, third parties are barred from sharing his public remarks.

On Aug. 3, allies of Bolsonaro, 70, defied the court order by broadcasting a live call between the former army captain and his son at a solidarity rally in Rio de Janeiro, one of several held across Brazil.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes reacted furiously, declaring on Aug. 4 that the judiciary would not allow a defendant to "treat it like a fool" because of his "political and economic power."

Criticizing Bolsonaro's "repeated failure" to comply with the court's restrictions, he ordered him placed under house arrest at his home in the capital Brasilia.

He also barred the country's former leader (2019-2022) from receiving visitors, apart from his lawyers, and from using any mobile phones.