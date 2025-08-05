Brazilian judge places Bolsonaro under house arrest

Brazilian judge places Bolsonaro under house arrest

RIO DE JANERIO
Brazilian judge places Bolsonaro under house arrest

A Brazilian judge on Aug. 4 placed former President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest for breaking a social media ban, escalating a dramatic standoff between the court and the far-right politician accused of plotting a coup.

Bolsonaro, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, is on trial at the Supreme Court for allegedly plotting to cling onto power after losing 2022 elections to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Last month, he was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet and barred from using social media after being accused of trying to disrupt the trial with fiery speeches shared online by his sons and allies.

Under the ban, third parties are barred from sharing his public remarks.

On Aug. 3, allies of Bolsonaro, 70, defied the court order by broadcasting a live call between the former army captain and his son at a solidarity rally in Rio de Janeiro, one of several held across Brazil.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes reacted furiously, declaring on Aug. 4 that the judiciary would not allow a defendant to "treat it like a fool" because of his "political and economic power."

Criticizing Bolsonaro's "repeated failure" to comply with the court's restrictions, he ordered him placed under house arrest at his home in the capital Brasilia.

He also barred the country's former leader (2019-2022) from receiving visitors, apart from his lawyers, and from using any mobile phones.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

    Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

  2. Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

    Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

  3. Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

    Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

  4. One dead in wildfire in southern France

    One dead in wildfire in southern France

  5. Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president

    Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president
Recommended
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing
One dead in wildfire in southern France

One dead in wildfire in southern France
Nawrocki sworn in as Polands new president

Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president
Trump to host trilateral peace talks with Azerbaijan, Armenia

Trump to host trilateral peace talks with Azerbaijan, Armenia
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff ahead of sanctions deadline

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff ahead of sanctions deadline
Iran says detains sabotage cell linked to exiled opposition

Iran says detains sabotage cell linked to exiled opposition
Fake records, missteps aid polio’s comeback

Fake records, missteps aid polio’s comeback
WORLD Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Japan marked 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Wednesday with a ceremony reminding the world of the horrors unleashed, as saber-rattling between the United States and Russia keeps the nuclear "Doomsday Clock" close to midnight.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye's electric vehicle (EV) market is booming, with fully electric car sales surpassing 100,000 units for the first time in the first seven months of 2025, according to the data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿