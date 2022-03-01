BP, Equinor exiting stakes in Rosneft

  • March 01 2022 07:00:00

BP, Equinor exiting stakes in Rosneft

LONDON / OSLO
BP, Equinor exiting stakes in Rosneft

British energy giant BP announced on Feb. 27 that it was pulling its 19.75-percent stake in Rosneft following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

London-based BP has held a 19.75 percent stake in Rosneft since 2013. That stake was valued at $14 billion at the time of the announcement.

BP’s chief executive Bernard Looney also announced that he was resigning from the Russian oil company’s board “with immediate effect.”

Looney was one of two BP-nominated directors, having held the position since 2020. The other is former BP CEO Bob Dudley, who has also resigned, said BP.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an act of aggression which is having tragic consequences across the region,” said the company’s chairman, Helge Lund.

“BP has operated in Russia for over 30 years, working with brilliant Russian colleagues,” he added. “However, this military action represents a fundamental change.”

Kwasi Kwarteng, Britain’s business minister, welcomed the announcement.

“Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine must be a wake up call for British businesses with commercial interests in Putin’s Russia,” he tweeted.

“The decision to exit the Rosneft stake will be an eye wateringly expensive one for BP,” wrote Susannah Streeter, a senior analyst with Hargreaves Lansdown. “But the shocked board clearly felt they had no option but to pay the high price and distance the business from Russia’s aggression.”

Just two weeks ago, Looney had said that BP’s share in Rosneft remained a core part of its operation, she noted.

The decision “shows the extent to which corporate Britain is now under pressure to make very stark choices faced with the sharply escalating situation,” Streeter added.

“BP has come under unprecedented pressure from both the regulator and its shareholders. BP’s decision was preceded by a Western media campaign full of false reports and conclusions,” Rosneft said in a statement on its website that was translated by The Associated Press.

“The decision of the largest minority shareholder of Rosneft destroys the successful, 30-year-long cooperation of the two companies.”

It is not clear exactly how BP will unwind its holdings, or who might step up to buy them.

Rosneft’s partnerships with Western oil and gas companies have been stymied before.

In 2011, Exxon Mobil, led at the time by future U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, signed a deal with Rosneft to potentially drill in the oil-rich Russian Arctic. But Exxon ended that partnership in 2017, citing U.S. and European sanctions against Russia.

Equinor to pull out of Russia

Norway’s state-owned energy giant Equinor said Monday it would stop its investments in Russia and pull out of its joint ventures in the country following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Equinor had $1.2 billion in assets at the end of last year in Russia, where it has had a partnership with Russian oil company Rosneft since 2012.

“In the current situation, we regard our position as untenable,” Equinor’s president and chief executive Anders Opedal said in a statement.

“We will now stop new investments into our Russian business, and we will start the process of exiting our joint ventures in a manner that is consistent with our values,” he added.

On Sunday, British energy giant BP announced that it was pulling its 19.8-percent stake in Rosneft following the Russian assault.

The Norwegian company produces some 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Russia, a fraction of its total production, which is around two million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Norway is a non-EU member but has applied the same sanctions against Russia as the European Union since the start of the Ukraine invasion.

On Sunday, the Norwegian government announced that the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest, would pull out of Russia where it had 2.5 billion euros in shares and bonds at the end of last year.

WORLD Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades

Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades
MOST POPULAR

  1. Iconic mansion along Istanbul’s Bosphorus to be put up for sale for record price

    Iconic mansion along Istanbul’s Bosphorus to be put up for sale for record price

  2. Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles

    Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles

  3. Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

    Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

  4. People who took stand during ‘post-modern coup’ cannot be forgotten: Erdoğan

    People who took stand during ‘post-modern coup’ cannot be forgotten: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey continues phone diplomacy over war in Ukraine

    Turkey continues phone diplomacy over war in Ukraine
Recommended
Turkish economic growth surges to 11 pct in 2021

Turkish economic growth surges to 11 pct in 2021
Automotive sector to be hit by Ukraine crisis ‘indirectly’

Automotive sector to be hit by Ukraine crisis ‘indirectly’
Algeria say ready to supply EU with extra gas amid Ukraine crisis

Algeria say ready to supply EU with extra gas amid Ukraine crisis
US offshore wind power lease sale nets record $4.3 billion

US offshore wind power lease sale nets record $4.3 billion
Brazil tourism sector tries to rise from pandemic ashes

Brazil tourism sector tries to rise from pandemic ashes
OPEC+ partners to decide wheter to pump more oil

OPEC+ partners to decide wheter to pump more oil
WORLD Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades

Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades

Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes by Tuesday and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia’s southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades that has claimed at least nine lives.

ECONOMY Turkish economic growth surges to 11 pct in 2021

Turkish economic growth surges to 11 pct in 2021

The Turkish economy expanded 11 percent year on year in 2021 in line with market expectations, according to official data revealed on Feb. 28. 
SPORTS Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Poland’s Iga Swiatek swept aside Anett Kontaveit in the Qatar Open final on Feb. 26 and dedicated her victory to “the people who are suffering in Ukraine.”