Bozlu Art Project presents ‘Fahrelnissa Zeid: Towards a Storm’ exhibition

ISTANBUL

Bozlu Art Project Mongeri Building is presenting an exhibition prepared in tandem with the publication of “Fahrelnissa Zeid: Toward a Storm,” which is one of the most comprehensive monographs on the life and works of Fahrelnissa Zeid (1901 – 1991), who is considered one of the most significant woman artists of 20th century.



Curated by Oğuz Erten, the exhibition opened on Sept. 21 at a ceremony.



The exhibition of Zeid, one of the pioneers of modern art in Turkey who also belongs to the group of artists called the “Paris School,” features a comprehensive selection of artist’s works, including her early figurative works, abstract paintings and post-1970s portraits.



Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Erten said that the gallery owner and publisher Yahşi Baraz, who wrote the book “Fahrelnissa Zeid: Towards the Storm,” met Zeid personally.



“It is a book of four years of work on Baraz’s views, experiences and what he wrote about his artistic life. After publishing such a publication, we thought to why not make an exhibition. We started preparing for the exhibition about four and a half months ago. We decided that the exhibition will be the 2021 season’s opening event,” he said.



Stating that the exhibition includes nearly 40 works of around 30 collectors, Erten said: “Along with the works, Zeid’s palette is also exhibited. Original photographs compiled from Yahşi Baraz’s archive are also accompanying this exhibition. As for the book, it is the most comprehensive book ever written about Zeid. It has 360 pages and the contents of the exhibition.”



Noting that Zeid was born in 1901 in Büyükada and died in Amman in 1991, Baraz said he archived everything about Zeid, including the photographs and articles published in the press. “When I went to Jordan in 1991, I received many documents from his son, Prince Raad bin Zeid. He presented both the tapes and the black and white photographs you see in the exhibition. I have kept them for some 30 to 40 years, and we display them in such an exhibition,” he said.



“Fahrelnissa Zeid: Towards a Storm,” which is the result of an intense research and preparation period of four years, has been published by Bozlu Art Publications as one the publications that aim to draw attention to the importance of monographs on artists whose works constitute the cornerstones of Turkish art.



Written by Baraz and edited by art historian Özlem İnay Erten and Oğuz Erten, the book was prepared with the contribution of the Zeid family.



The book is deepened with the narratives based on the archival documents and personal encounters of Baraz, one of the first art gallerists of Turkey who had the opportunity to be closely acquainted with the artist as well as other family members.



“Towards a Storm” includes a selection of Zeid’s abstract paintings, portraits, and other works compiled from private collections with the intention of exhibiting the ways in which the turning points in the life and works of the artist are reflected in her works.



The exhibition can be visited at Bozlu Art Project Mongeri Building until Oct. 30.