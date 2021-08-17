Bozcaada Jazz Festival to kick off

ISTANBUL

The fifth Bozcaada Jazz Festival, presenting the masters of jazz on stage and bringing musicians from different generations together with the audience, will be organized on Aug. 20, 21 and 22.

İlhan Erşahin, the saxophonist who will present the dynamic sounds of Istanbul with his project “Istanbul Sessions;” Alp Ersönmez with his project “Cereyanlı” in which he is in search of music he calls “dance-scented jazz;” Sonic Boom with Elif Çağlar on vocals, Çağrı Sertel on keys, Ersönmez on bass guitar and Volkan Öktem on drums; Çağrı Sertel with the project “multiverse,” which brings together his unique compositions with the world of electronic sound; and the duo Maya Belsitzman and Matan Ephrat will be the guests of this year’s festival.

The Bozcaada Ensemble, which is the festival’s special project and offers a unique musical experience with its artist guests, Kalben, Ceylan Ertem and Seçil Akmirza, will also be on the stage at the festival.

The young quartet Fazer, who crossed the boundaries with their music inspired by various fields from West African polyrhythms and classical Indian music to dub techno and post-rock, and the Sketchbook Quartet, which plays modern, creative and improvised jazz with unconventional instruments will also perform in the festival to be organized under the plane trees in the Ayazma Monastery.