Boxing: Turkey bags 5 medals in Serbia

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey women's national boxing team has won a total of five medals in the 10th Nations Cup in Serbia.

In a statement on Jan. 16, the Turkish Boxing Federation said that Şennur Demir (75 kg), and Busenaz Sürmeneli (69 kg) clinched gold medals in the tournament.

The federation added that Aycan Güldağı (57kg) and Buse Naz Çakıroğlu (51kg) bagged silver medals, while Esra Özyol (60 kg) claimed a bronze medal.