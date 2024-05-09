BOTAŞ signs LNG trade deal with ExxonMobil

The Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has signed an LNG (liquefied natural gas) trade deal with ExxonMobil, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

Bayraktar, who traveled to the U.S. to hold talks on energy, announced the agreement on social media platform X.

“The U.S. is already one of our important suppliers of LNG. With this agreement, which is planned to be long-term, we will take another step in diversifying our resources,” Bayraktar wrote on X.

Türkiye is among the few countries in the world with our gasification capacity, the minister said.

“We will continue to contribute to the energy supply security of both our country and our region,” he added.

The minister did not provide other details on the deal, which was inked in Washington.

In an interview with the Financial Times last month, Bayraktar said that Türkiye was in talks with ExxonMobil over a multibillion-dollar deal to buy LNG and that “the pact could last for a decade.”

During his visit to Washington, Bayraktar also met with the members of the Caspian Policy Center’s Board of Directors.

“We emphasized contribution of both Türkiye's domestic resources and the resource diversity provided by international collaborations to the energy supply security of our country and Europe,” he wrote on X.

New infrastructure projects to be carried out between the Caspian Region countries and Türkiye will also strengthen this contribution and positively affect global energy supply security, Bayraktar said.

