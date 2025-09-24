BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside

BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside

NEW YORK
BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Tuesday that BOTAŞ, Türkiye's state-owned pipeline company, has signed a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with global energy firm Mercuria, covering about 70 billion cubic meters, alongside a preliminary deal with Woodside Energy.

The signings occurred during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's engagements in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

The Mercuria agreement, inked by BOTAŞ General Manager Abdulvahit Fidan and Mercuria President Daniel Jaeggi at the Turkish House, secures US-sourced LNG from 2026 to 2045.

Bayraktar, in remarks at the ceremony, highlighted the pact's scope.

"Today, we have signed an agreement that will enable the supply of approximately 70 billion cubic meters of natural gas equivalent in US-sourced LNG over the next 20 years," he said.

"We believe the partnership with Mercuria will help BOTAŞ gain a strong position in the global LNG arena. This deal will also significantly contribute to reaching the $100 billion trade volume target with the United States."

Under the terms, BOTAŞ will receive around 4 billion cubic meters of natural gas equivalent annually, primarily in winter months.

Deliveries can occur at US loading ports or regasification terminals in Türkiye, Europe and North Africa.

Separately, BOTAŞ and Woodside reached a heads of agreement for long-term LNG supply.

The parties committed to delivering about 5.8 billion cubic meters over nine years starting in 2030, mainly from the Louisiana LNG Project.

At the signing, Bayraktar noted: "We are witnessing an agreement that establishes a transcontinental link between BOTAŞ and Woodside. We believe this will mark the start of a successful partnership. The companies have already expressed intent to expand beyond the proposed LNG sales and build strategic cooperation across a wider region. We strongly support this vision."

 

energy deal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

    Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

  2. US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump

    US sanctions on Türkiye's defense sector may be lifted 'very soon': Trump

  3. Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

    Financial crime unit to gain authority for real-time bank account freezing

  4. Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

    Turkish first lady calls for global action to protect children from cancer

  5. Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates

    Türkiye eyes 'marriage license' to tackle rising divorce rates
Recommended
Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty
US Treasury in talks with Argentina on $20bln support

US Treasury in talks with Argentina on $20bln support
Russia floats tax hike as conflict weighs on economy

Russia floats tax hike as conflict weighs on economy
Household and business inflation expectations fall

Household and business inflation expectations fall
Türkiye’s crude steel output rises 7.9 percent in August

Türkiye’s crude steel output rises 7.9 percent in August
EBRD upgrades Türkiye forecast for 2025 to 3.1 pct

EBRD upgrades Türkiye forecast for 2025 to 3.1 pct
Climate and water shortages threaten avocado boom

Climate and water shortages threaten avocado boom
WORLD Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy: Turkish energy minister

Türkiye and the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding on Sept. 25 to deepen their partnership in the nuclear energy field.
ECONOMY Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Growth in global shipping, which moves 80 percent of the world's merchandise trade, is stalling, the U.N. said, as the sector navigates geopolitical instability and growing complexity.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿