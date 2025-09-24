BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside

NEW YORK

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Tuesday that BOTAŞ, Türkiye's state-owned pipeline company, has signed a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with global energy firm Mercuria, covering about 70 billion cubic meters, alongside a preliminary deal with Woodside Energy.

The signings occurred during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's engagements in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

The Mercuria agreement, inked by BOTAŞ General Manager Abdulvahit Fidan and Mercuria President Daniel Jaeggi at the Turkish House, secures US-sourced LNG from 2026 to 2045.

Bayraktar, in remarks at the ceremony, highlighted the pact's scope.

"Today, we have signed an agreement that will enable the supply of approximately 70 billion cubic meters of natural gas equivalent in US-sourced LNG over the next 20 years," he said.

"We believe the partnership with Mercuria will help BOTAŞ gain a strong position in the global LNG arena. This deal will also significantly contribute to reaching the $100 billion trade volume target with the United States."

Under the terms, BOTAŞ will receive around 4 billion cubic meters of natural gas equivalent annually, primarily in winter months.

Deliveries can occur at US loading ports or regasification terminals in Türkiye, Europe and North Africa.

Separately, BOTAŞ and Woodside reached a heads of agreement for long-term LNG supply.

The parties committed to delivering about 5.8 billion cubic meters over nine years starting in 2030, mainly from the Louisiana LNG Project.

At the signing, Bayraktar noted: "We are witnessing an agreement that establishes a transcontinental link between BOTAŞ and Woodside. We believe this will mark the start of a successful partnership. The companies have already expressed intent to expand beyond the proposed LNG sales and build strategic cooperation across a wider region. We strongly support this vision."