BOTAŞ, Gazprom dismiss reports on takeover

BOTAŞ, Gazprom dismiss reports on takeover

ISTANBUL
BOTAŞ, Gazprom dismiss reports on takeover

The Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has dismissed reports in certain Turkish media outlets speculating that the company will be taken over by Russia’s Gazprom.

The claims suggesting that BOTAŞ may be sold or transferred to a country or to a company are untrue,” BOTAŞ said in a statement.

“We reserve the right to take legal actions against those baseless claims, which aim at creating speculation and adverse effects on the energy sector,” the company said, calling on the public to disregard those “totally groundless and untrue claims.”

The company said it views those claims as deliberate and planned action against BOTAŞ, which moves towards the target of making Türkiye an energy hub with large-scale investments and projects.

It added that thanks to the measures BOTAŞ has taken Türkiye has not experienced any supply shortages at a time when the world is facing an unprecedented energy crisis.

Meanwhile, Gazprom also issued a statement to dismiss the takeover claims.

“Information circulated in a number of Turkish media about purported negotiations or intentions regarding the transfer of the Turkish company BOTAŞ into the management of Gazprom is completely untrue,” the company said on Twitter.

WORLD Biden hopeful of imminent US debt deal

Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal

    Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal

  2. Judge greenlights JPMorgan lawsuit blaming ex-executive in Epstein scandal

    Judge greenlights JPMorgan lawsuit blaming ex-executive in Epstein scandal

  3. Russia says its border regions attacked, Moscow's forces hit clinic

    Russia says its border regions attacked, Moscow's forces hit clinic

  4. Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to 'reveal details of deal with HDP'

    Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to 'reveal details of deal with HDP'

  5. Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia

    Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia
Recommended
Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia

Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia
Virgin Galactic resumes spaceflights after two year pause

Virgin Galactic resumes spaceflights after two year pause
Türkiye has 551 Blue Flag beaches

Türkiye has 551 Blue Flag beaches
Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 78 percent in first quarter

Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 78 percent in first quarter
TAI awarded drone contract in Malaysia

TAI awarded drone contract in Malaysia
Solar investment outshines oil: IEA

Solar investment outshines oil: IEA
WORLD Biden hopeful of imminent US debt deal

Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal

President Joe Biden said Friday that Democratic and Republican negotiators were on the verge of resolving a debt ceiling standoff, as the deadline for a potentially catastrophic US default was pushed back to June 5.
ECONOMY Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia

Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia

Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution have announced they will build a $4.3 billion electric battery plant as part of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle assembly plant in southeast Georgia.
SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”