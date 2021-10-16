Bosphorus Film Festival to welcome visitors in person in Istanbul

  • October 16 2021 07:00:00

Bosphorus Film Festival to welcome visitors in person in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Bosphorus Film Festival to welcome visitors in person in Istanbul

The 9th Bosphorus Film Festival will be open to visitors in Istanbul from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, organizers said.

The festival will not be held online and is set to be attended by people from Turkey and abroad, according to Emrah Kılıç, the event’s artistic director.

The festival will be held with the slogan “Despite Everything,” a reference to the issues brought about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did not have international guests last year due to the pandemic. We are excited to welcome our international guests, jury members, and industry professionals in person this year,” Kılıç said.

It is imperative to move forward with such events to support independent cinema, he added.

He said the jury members include people who have been part of film festivals around the globe.

“We have invited people of all ages, from all walks of life, and with all political views. We are trying to appeal everyone,” Kılıç said.

Among the jury members announced earlier last week are Anne Delseth, Kamyar Mohsenin, Hilal Baydarov, Svetla Tsotsorkova, and Yoshi Yatabe.

A total of 10 movies will compete for the Golden Dolphin Award in the national feature film competition of the festival.

The grand prize of the festival is 50,000 Turkish Lira (over $ 5,600) and films will be awarded in several categories.

The festival will open with Bosnian director Danis Tanovic’s film “Not So Friendly Neighborhood Affair,” which made its world premiere at the 27th Sarajevo Film Festival in August.

The last screening will be on Oct. 29 of director Will Sharpe’s “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” which stars British actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy.

The screenings will be at Atlas 1948 on Istanbul’s European side and Kadıköy Cinemas on the metropolis’ Asian side.

Arts,

TURKEY Swordfish caught in Istanbul Strait after 50 years

Swordfish caught in Istanbul Strait after 50 years
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s anti-terror fight in N Syria will continue “differently”: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s anti-terror fight in N Syria will continue “differently”: Erdoğan

  2. History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

    History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

  3. US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

    US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

  4. Virus cases may increase further, warns top health official

    Virus cases may increase further, warns top health official

  5. Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

    Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia
Recommended
Sotheby’s ramps up NFT operations

Sotheby’s ramps up NFT operations
Half-shredded Banksy fetches $25.4 mln on return

Half-shredded Banksy fetches $25.4 mln on return
Flamenco on Istanbul stage

Flamenco on Istanbul stage
Monica Belluci to be in Istanbul for Callas play

Monica Belluci to be in Istanbul for Callas play
Netflix, UN team up for Africa talent hunt

Netflix, UN team up for Africa talent hunt
Mosaics restored in ancient Metropolis

Mosaics restored in ancient Metropolis
WORLD Blasts hit Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

Blasts hit Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

Explosions hit a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, leaving at least 32 dead and dozens wounded.
ECONOMY Sakarya Gas Field contract awarded to consortium

Sakarya Gas Field contract awarded to consortium

International oilfield services company Schlumberger announced on Oct. 15 a significant contract award by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO or TP) for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of end-to-end production solutions for the Sakarya Gas Field, Turkey’s largest gas reserve.
SPORTS Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

The 57th Tour of Turkey will take place from April 10 to 17, 2022, the Turkish Cycling Federation has announced on its official website.